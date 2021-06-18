AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.53. 855,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,752,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.