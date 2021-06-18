Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.82

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $265.82 and last traded at $264.43, with a volume of 6297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

