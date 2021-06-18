Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $31,911,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $17,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $14,668,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $8,043,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,296,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACIC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

