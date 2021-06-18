Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Atlas by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 403,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.40 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

