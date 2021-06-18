Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.85.

ATH stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.51.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

