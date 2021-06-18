Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $10,013.82 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

Shares of AC opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

