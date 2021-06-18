Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

