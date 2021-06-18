Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

