Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Down 6.1%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.89.
ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
