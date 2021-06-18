Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Down 6.1%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.89.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

