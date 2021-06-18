Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.97 ($8.20).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €7.04 ($8.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.63. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.