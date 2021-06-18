Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

