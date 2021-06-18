Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Sells $81,158.28 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 346,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

