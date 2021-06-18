Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $32.30 on Friday. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

