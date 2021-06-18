Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.
ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $32.30 on Friday. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
