Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Shares Down 0.1%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 4,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

