ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €29.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €29.50 ($34.71) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.56 ($34.78).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

