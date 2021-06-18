Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

