Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $106.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

