Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.32. 7,679,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

