Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

