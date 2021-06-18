Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.