Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

