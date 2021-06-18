Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

