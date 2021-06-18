Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Securian Asset Management Inc’s Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 62,214 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $170,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

