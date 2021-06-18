Apollo Investment’s (AINV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $914.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

