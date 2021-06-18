Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.33 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $75.68 million and $6.33 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00217525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.02 or 0.04504447 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

