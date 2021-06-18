Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 62.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $53,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.10 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

