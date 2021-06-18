Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as high as C$11.01. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 8,622 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.17.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

