Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 9.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 15,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,861,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVXL. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.57.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.