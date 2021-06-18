Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 9.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 15,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,861,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVXL. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

