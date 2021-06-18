Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $260,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

