Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NYSE PLAN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

