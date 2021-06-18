Analyzing The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) & Its Competitors

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare The Simply Good Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Simply Good Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 1 2.58 The Simply Good Foods Competitors 350 1193 1213 33 2.33

The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus target price of $32.15, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 7.67%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million $34.70 million 39.38 The Simply Good Foods Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.60

The Simply Good Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Simply Good Foods. The Simply Good Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 7.84% 7.60% 4.69% The Simply Good Foods Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

