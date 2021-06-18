Analyzing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Dynatrace alerts:

This table compares Dynatrace and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 10.76% 12.89% 6.33% BlackBerry -123.63% 2.75% 1.62%

This table compares Dynatrace and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $703.51 million 22.54 $75.71 million $0.43 130.49 BlackBerry $893.00 million 8.57 -$1.10 billion $0.08 168.88

Dynatrace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dynatrace and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 20 0 2.91 BlackBerry 2 4 0 0 1.67

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential downside of 40.04%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Summary

Dynatrace beats BlackBerry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.