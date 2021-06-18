Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $9.75

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.52. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

