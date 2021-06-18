Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $110.10

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,675. BRP has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.47.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in BRP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BRP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BRP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BRP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

