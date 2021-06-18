Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $58.46

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.54.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.