Analysts Issue Forecasts for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LZB opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.