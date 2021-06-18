Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.15. 1,262,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -258.77 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

