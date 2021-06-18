Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

