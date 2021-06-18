Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($1.29). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Shares of NVAX traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.21. Novavax has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $9,467,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

