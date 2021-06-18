Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce sales of $111.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.20 million and the lowest is $110.33 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $484.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

