Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.09. 9,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.