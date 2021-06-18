Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.32. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $24,124,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.