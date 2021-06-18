Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

