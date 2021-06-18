Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $67.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.95 million and the highest is $67.34 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $268.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 117,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

