Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

SJM opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

