Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kadmon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 6,819,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $686.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.