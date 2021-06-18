Analysts Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($4.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($5.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $840,718 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,834. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

