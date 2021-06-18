Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.