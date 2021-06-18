Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was down 4.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 25,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,928,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Specifically, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,303,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after buying an additional 123,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

