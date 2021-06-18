Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $225,720.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

